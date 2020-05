May 4 (Reuters) - Luminex Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $90.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $84.1 MILLION

* EXPECT 2020 REVENUE TO BE ABOVE TOP END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF $352 - $362 MILLION

* EXPECTS REVENUE FOR 2ND QUARTER WILL BE AT OR ABOVE $105 MILLION

* ANTICIPATE BEING ABLE TO PROVIDE UPDATED FULL-YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONJUNCTION WITH OUR Q2 EARNINGS RELEASE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01