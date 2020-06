BRIEF-Luminex Submits Emergency Use Authorization Request To U.S. FDA For Covid-19 Antibody Test

June 29 (Reuters) - Luminex Corp:

* LUMINEX SUBMITS EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION REQUEST TO U.S. FDA FOR COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST

* LUMINEX CORP - PLANS TO LAUNCH RESEARCH USE ONLY (RUO) VERSION OF ASSAY LATER THIS MONTH

* LUMINEX - ASSAY USES MULTIPLEXING FOR HIGHLY SPECIFIC AND SENSITIVE DETECTION OF IGG ANTIBODIES AGAINST SARS-COV-2

* LUMINEX - ASSAY RUNS ON ALL XMAP® PLATFORMS, GOLD STANDARD FOR MULTIPLEX SEROLOGICAL TESTING, AND DETECTS PREVIOUS INFECTION