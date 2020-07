July 8 (Reuters) -

* LUMITHERA CLOSES SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING

* LUMITHERA INC - RAISED ABOUT $14 MILLION

* LUMITHERA INC - WATERSTAR CAPITAL, AN ATLANTA-BASED INSTITUTIONAL GROUP, WAS LEAD INVESTOR

* LUMITHERA INC - IMAGINE VENTURES, A PARTICIPANT IN CO’S SERIES B ROUND FURTHER CO-INVESTED IN SERIES C ROUND

* LUMITHERA INC - KEIRETSU CAPITAL, WATER STAR MERCURY FUND, NIKON CORPORATION AND CELESTE MANAGEMENT WERE ALSO PARTICIPANTS IN SERIES C ROUND