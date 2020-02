Feb 14 (Reuters) - Lumito AB (publ):

* STATUS UPDATE REGARDING THE COMPLETION OF LUMITO’S FIRST PRODUCT

* DEVELOPMENT OF ACTUAL INSTRUMENT IS PROCEEDING ACCORDING TO PLAN

* FIRST INSTRUMENTS, WHICH ARE INTENDED FOR CUSTOMER VALIDATION AT REFERENCE CLINICS, ARE PLANNED FOR DELIVERY (WITH CE MARK APPROVAL) IN APRIL,