BRIEF-Lumos Pharma Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.14

May 28 (Reuters) - Lumos Pharma Inc:

* LUMOS PHARMA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL AND CORPORATE ACTIVITIES

* LUMOS PHARMA- EXPECTS TO INITIATE ITS PHASE 2B LUM-201 TRIAL IN PEDIATRIC GROWTH HORMONE DEFICIENCY (PGHD) PRIOR TO END OF 2020

* LUMOS PHARMA INC - ADDITIONAL NON-DILUTIVE FUNDS EXPECTED FROM ANTICIPATED MONETIZATION OF PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER (PRV)

* LUMOS PHARMA INC - CASH ON HAND EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATIONS THROUGH PHASE 2B TRIAL READ-OUT

* LUMOS PHARMA INC - CONTINUES TO PRIORITIZE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF LUM-201

* LUMOS PHARMA INC - NOW EXPECTS TO INITIATE PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL IN PGHD PRIOR TO END OF 2020

* LUMOS PHARMA INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: