May 14 (Reuters) - Lumos Pharma Inc:

* LUMOS PHARMA INC - HAS HAD TO RE-EVALUATE TIMING OF ITS PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ITS PRODUCT CANDIDATE LUM-201

* LUMOS PHARMA INC - NOW EXPECTS TO INITIATE ITS PHASE 2B TRIAL IN PEDIATRIC GROWTH HORMONE DEFICIENCY PRIOR TO END OF 2020