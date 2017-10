Sept 27 (Reuters) - LUMX GROUP LTD:

* H1 NET REVENUES OF USD 7.0 MILLION VERSUS USD 8.8 MILLION FOR H1 2016

* H1 NET LOSS OF USD 4.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS USD 3.5 MILLION IN H1 2016

* TOTAL FEE-EARNING ASSETS OF USD 7.77 BILLION AT JUNE 30 VERSUS USD 6.21 BILLION AT DEC. 31, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2xAptGP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)