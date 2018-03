March 16 (Reuters) - LumX Group Ltd:

* ISSUES 3.1 MILLION NEW SHARES TO KEY SHAREHOLDER IN RETURN FOR AGGREGATE INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF CHF 0.75 MILLION

* FOLLOWING THE ISSUE OF NEW SHARES LUMX'S SHARE CAPITAL AMOUNTS TO CHF 10.9 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2pi9N80 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)