BRIEF-Luna sells high-speed optical receivers technology for $33.5 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Luna Innovations Inc-
* Luna announces sale of high-speed optical receivers technology
* Luna Innovations Inc - deal for $33.5 million
* Luna Innovations Inc - luna to retain terahertz technology
* Luna Innovations Inc - expect transaction to be neutral to accretive in first year of combined operations
* Luna Innovations Inc - assets and employees associated with Luna’s terahertz operations are not transferred in this transaction
* Luna Innovations - currently intends to utilize a portion of proceeds of transaction to invest in expanding its fiber optic sensing product offering
* Luna Innovations Inc - expect transaction to contribute meaningfully to growth in fiscal year 2018
* Luna Innovations Inc - purchase price includes $29.5 million paid in cash at closing and additional $4.0 million to be held in escrow until december 15, 2018