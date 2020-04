BRIEF-Lund University Finances And Conducts Clinical Study Together With Carbiotix Axos Medical Food

April 3 (Reuters) - Carbiotix AB (publ):

* LUND UNIVERSITY FINANCES AND CONDUCTS CLINICAL STUDY TOGETHER WITH CARBIOTIX AXOS MEDICAL FOOD

* ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT LUND UNIVERSITY, WORKING WITH SKÅNE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, HAS BEEN GRANTED FUNDING TO CONDUCT A FOUR-MONTH CLINICAL STUDY OF 100 TYPE2 DIABETES PATIENTS DURING Q2 2021 USING CARBIOTIX AXOS MEDICAL FOOD AS A CO-TREATMENT TO DRUG METFORMIN

* RESULTS OF STUDY TO PROVIDE KEY CLINICAL DATA FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS IN US AND EUROPE AND EVIDENCE FOR POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF METFORMIN MEDICAL FOOD CO-TREATMENT PRODUCT TARGETING DIABETES PATIENTS IN EARLY 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)