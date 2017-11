Nov 1 (Reuters) - LUNDBECK:

* ‍H. LUNDBECK A/S AND OTSUKA ANNOUNCE WILL INITIATE A THIRD CLINICAL PHASE III STUDY FOR BREXPIPRAZOLE​

* ‍TRIAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE DURING FIRST HALF OF 2018​

* ‍STUDY IS FOR BREXPIPRAZOLE IN TREATMENT OF AGITATION IN PATIENTS WITH DEMENTIA OF ALZHEIMER'S TYPE​