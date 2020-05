BRIEF-Lundbeck expects impact on sales in Q2, Q3 from diminishing stockpiles - CFO

May 12 (Reuters) - Lundbeck:

* CFO SAYS SALES WILL PROBABLY BE AFFECTED BY DIMINISHING DRUG STOCKS IN SECOND AND THIRD QUARTER

* CFO SAYS A LONG RANGE OF INFUSION CENTRES AND MIGRAINE EXPERTS HAVE ALREADY BOUGHT VYEPTI DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS

* CFO SAYS SO FAR LUNDBECK IS AT THE EXPECTED LEVEL REGARDING ACCESS TO DIFFERENT INSURANCE PLANS IN THE UNITED STATES FOR VYEPTI

* CFO SAYS HE EXPECTS CLINICAL TRIALS CURRENTLY ON HOLD DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC TO RESUME WITHIN ONE TO THREE MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)