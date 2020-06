BRIEF-Lundbeck Plans To Refocus And Reinvigorate Research & Development

June 9 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S:

* LUNDBECK PLANS TO REFOCUS AND REINVIGORATE RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

* INITIATIVE COULD LEAD TO A REDUCTION OF AROUND 130-160 POSITIONS (SUBJECT TO CONSULTATION).

* PLANS TO OPTIMIZE ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT-ORGANIZATION TO ENHANCE COMPANY’S ABILITY TO STRENGTHEN AND ADVANCE ITS PIPELINE ACROSS ALL PHASES IN AN EVOLVING NEUROSCIENCE LANDSCAPE

* IF CHANGES ARE CARRIED THROUGH, IT MAY LEAD TO A REDUCTION OF 130-160 POSITIONS GLOBALLY, INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY 100 IN DENMARK