BRIEF-Lundbeck Reports Headline Results From Phase Iia Ambled Study Of Foliglurax In Parkinson's Disease

March 27 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S:

* LUNDBECK REPORTS HEADLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE IIA AMBLED STUDY OF FOLIGLURAX IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE

* LUNDBECK -STUDY DID NOT SHOW STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN OFF TIME (PRIMARY ENDPOINT) NOR IMPROVEMENT OF DYSKINESIA (SECONDARY ENDPOINT)

* LUNDBECK SAYS LUNDBECK HAS DECIDED TO WRITE-DOWN FULL VALUE OF FOLIGLURAX OF EUR 100 MILLION

* LUNDBECK SAYS WRITE-DOWN WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, EBITDA, CORE EBIT OR CASH FLOW.

* LUNDBECK - REPORTED EBIT GUIDANCE WILL BE CHANGED FROM A RANGE OF DKK 2.2 - 2.7 BILLION TO A RANGE OF DKK 1.4 - 1.9 BILLION FOR FY