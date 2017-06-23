FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lundbeck, Takeda receive CRL from FDA for Trintellix (vortioxetine) sNDA
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 12:40 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Lundbeck, Takeda receive CRL from FDA for Trintellix (vortioxetine) sNDA

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Lundbeck

* Lundbeck and Takeda receive complete response letter from the FDA for Trintellix® (vortioxetine) sNDA

* CRL does not change FDA-approved current prescribing information for trintellix

* Lundbeck says S.S. FDA issued CRL regarding sNDA to include new data in clinical trials section of S.S. Prescribing information of trintellix (vortioxetine)

* Lundbeck says Takeda and Lundbeck are disappointed, but believe in strength of data and plan to continue discussions with fda on potential paths forward Further company coverage:,

