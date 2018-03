BRIEF-Lundbeck To Acquire Prexton Therapeutics

March 16 (Reuters) - LUNDBECK:

* TO ACQUIRE PREXTON THERAPEUTICS ADDING FOLIGLURAX IN CLINICAL PHASE II TO ITS PIPELINE OF INNOVATIVE TREATMENTS FOR PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM PARKINSON’S DISEASE

* ‍WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 100 MILLION​

* ‍DEAL TERMS ALSO INCLUDE UP TO EUR 805 MILLION​

* CONTENT OF THIS RELEASE WILL HAVE NO INFLUENCE ON LUNDBECK’S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* ‍WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 100 MILLION AND DEAL TERMS ALSO INCLUDE UP TO EUR 805 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES​

* ‍WILL OBTAIN GLOBAL RIGHTS OF FOLIGLURAX​

* ‍. FIRST DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL PHASE II PROGRAMME IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE DURING FIRST HALF OF 2019.​

* ‍DEAL TERMS ALSO INCLUDE UP TO EUR 805 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES​