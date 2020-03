March 30 (Reuters) - L E Lundbergforetagen AB (publ) :

* LUNDBERGS POSTPONES THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* DECISION WAS MADE IN LIGHT OF CURRENT SITUATION RELATING TO RAPID SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

* AGM SHALL BE CONVENED NO LATER THAN JUNE 30