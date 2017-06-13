BRIEF-Lundin Gold draws $150 mln under project financing package

June 13 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc:

* Lundin Gold draws $150 million under project financing package

* Financing comprised of gold prepay credit facility for $150 million, stream loan credit facility of $150 million

* Financing also comprised of an offtake agreement, and committed participation of $100 to $150 million to future equity financings

* Has received $75 million from each credit facility, remaining $75 million available to be drawn at option of Lundin Gold up to end of June 2018