BRIEF-Lundin Gold Says Lundin Family Trusts Collectively Hold 22.3 Pct Of Co's Shares

May 24 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc:

* LUNDIN FAMILY TRUSTS RESTRUCTURE HOLDINGS IN LUNDIN GOLD

* LUNDIN GOLD - LORITO HAS TRANSFERRED 8.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES AND ZEBRA HAS TRANSFERRED 1.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF LUNDIN GOLD TO NEMESIA S.À.R.L.

* LUNDIN GOLD INC - ZEBRA HOLDS 37.8 MILLION SHARES, NEMESIA HOLDS 9.7 MILLION SHARES OF CO

* LUNDIN GOLD INC - LORITO NO LONGER HOLDS COMMON SHARES OF LUNDIN GOLD

* LUNDIN GOLD INC - LUNDIN FAMILY TRUSTS COLLECTIVELY HOLD 22.3% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY