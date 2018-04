April 26 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp:

* LUNDIN MINING ANNOUNCES OFFER TO PURCHASE NOTES PURSUANT TO ASSET SALE COVENANT

* COMMENCED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE ALL OF ITS $450 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 7.875% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2022