BRIEF-‍Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Update ​

Nov 30 (Reuters) - ‍Lundin Mining:

* LUNDIN MINING - ‍WILL MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS IN BOTH MINE AND MILL AT CANDELARIA TO INCREASE COPPER PRODUCTION PROFILE OVER LIFE-OF-MINE​

* ‍FORECASTS FOR 2018 AND 2019 HAVE BEEN LOWERED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK UNDER NEW RE-PHASED OPEN PIT LIFE-OF-MINE PLAN​

* LUNDIN - ‍ZINC PRODUCTION GUIDANCE HAS INCREASED FOR 2019 INCORPORATING ZINC EXPANSION PROJECT (ZEP) AT NEVES-CORVO, THOUGH LOWERED FOR 2018.​

* ‍NICKEL PRODUCTION FORECASTS REMAIN IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE.​

* LUNDIN - ‍EAGLE,ZINKGRUVAN TO REMAIN FIRST-QUARTILE PRODUCERS;CANDELARIA AND NEVES-CORVO WELL POSITIONED ON GLOBAL CASH OPERATING COST CURVES IN 2018​

* ‍EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES ARE PLANNED TO BE $83 MILLION IN 2018.​