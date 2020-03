BRIEF-Lundin Mining Provides Update On Readiness And Response To COVID-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp:

* LUNDIN MINING PROVIDES UPDATE ON READINESS AND RESPONSE TO COVID-19, AND OPERATIONAL AND GUIDANCE UPDATE

* LUNDIN MINING - TEMPORARILY CLOSED MANY OF ITS COMMUNITY AND SATELLITE OFFICES, WHILE CONTINUING TO PROVIDE SERVICES VIRTUALLY

* LUNDIN MINING- ALL OPERATIONS, OFFICES HAVE IMPLEMENTED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, SURVEILLANCE, MONITORING AND RESPONSE PLANS TO REDUCE RISK OF COVID-19

* LUNDIN MINING- THERE HAS BEEN NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO PRODUCTION OR SHIPMENT OF CONCENTRATE FROM ANY OF CO’S OPERATIONS TO DATE AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* LUNDIN MINING - THERE HAS BEEN NO SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY CHAIN OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS

* LUNDIN MINING- IDENTIFYING, REVIEWING MEASURES ACROSS OPERATIONS, OFFICES TO CUT OPERATING COSTS, DEFER DISCRETIONARY CAPITAL, EXPLORATION EXPENSES

* LUNDIN MINING- PRIOR ZINC PRODUCTION, CAPITAL COST GUIDANCE FOR NEVES-CORVO OPERATION, ZINC EXPANSION PROJECT, SHOULD NO LONGER BE RELIED UPON

* LUNDIN MINING- CURRENT PRODUCTION, C1 CASH COST, EXPLORATION SPENDING AND CAPITAL COST GUIDANCE FOR ALL OPERATIONS IS UNDER REVIEW AND MAY BE AMENDED

* COMPANY'S NET DEBT POSITION AS AT MARCH 23, 2020 WAS APPROXIMATELY $95 MILLION, INCLUDING $390 MILLION OF CASH ON HAND