BRIEF-Lundin Mining Reports First Quarter Results

April 25 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp:

* LUNDIN MINING FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $470.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $478.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRODUCTION AND EXPLORATION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED FROM THAT PROVIDED ON NOV 29, 2017

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, EXCLUDING CAPITALIZED INTEREST, ARE FORECAST TO BE $850 MILLION FOR 2018

* EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN UNCHANGED AT $83 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)