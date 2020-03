March 23 (Reuters) - Lundin Petroleum AB:

* AMENDMENT TO PROPOSED 2019 DIVIDEND AND FURTHER UPDATE ON AGM PLANNING

* LUNDIN PETROLEUM - AMENDING ITS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL TO 2020 AGM DOWN TO $1.0 PER SHARE FROM $1.80 PER SHARE

* LUNDIN PETROLEUM - MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND GROUP MANAGEMENT WILL ATTEND AGM VIA LIVE VIDEO LINK