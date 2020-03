March 31 (Reuters) - Lung Kee Bermuda Holdings Ltd :

* PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$149.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$170.5 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS & SUBSEQUENT QUARANTINE MEASURES HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF GROUP

* MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES AT GROUP’S PRODUCTION PLANTS IN PRC HAVE RETURNED TO NORMAL SINCE MID-MARCH 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: