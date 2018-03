March 29 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd:

* LAUNCHES GENERIC CLOBEX SPRAY, 0.05 PERCENT IN THE US ‍​

* SPRAY IS USED FOR TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS AFFECTING UP TO 20 PERCENT BODY SURFACE AREA IN PATIENTS 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER Source text: bit.ly/2IeyRDQ Further company coverage: