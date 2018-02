Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd:

* SAYS QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS MUTED ON BACK OF BUSINESS MIX AS WELL AS FOREX LOSSES

* SAYS U.S. BUSINESS IS NOW STARTING TO STABILIZE AT THE CURRENT LEVEL

* NEAR-TERM PRIORITIES TO COMMERCIALIZE SOLOSEC, RESOLVE WARNING LETTER ON GOA AND INDORE UNIT 2

* LUPIN - Q3 NET PROFIT INCLUDES IMPACT OF 361 MILLION RUPEES ON ACCOUNT OF REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS/LIABILITIES PERTAINING TO US OPERATIONS