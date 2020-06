June 11 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd:

* LUPIN PHARMACEUTICALS (NOT “LTD”) - VOLUNTARILY RECALLING METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED-RELEASE TABLETS TO CONSUMER LEVEL

* LUPIN PHARMACEUTICALS- HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO THIS RECALL

* LUPIN PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA ANALYSIS REVEALED THAT THIS LOT EXCEEDED ACCEPTABLE DAILY INTAKE LIMIT FOR IMPURITY N-NITROSODIMETHYLAMINE (NDMA)