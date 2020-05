BRIEF-Lupin Says Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 Study Of Single-Dose Solosec For Treatment Of Trichomoniasis

May 4 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd:

* LUPIN LTD SAYS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY OF SINGLE-DOSE SOLOSEC (SECNIDAZOLE) FOR TREATMENT OF TRICHOMONIASIS.

* LUPIN LTD SAYS PRIMARY ENDPOINT SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVED IN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF 147 PATIENTS

* LUPIN LTD SAYS SOLOSEC 2G ORAL GRANULES WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED AMONG STUDY SUBJECTS

* LUPIN LTD SAYS PLANS TO SUBMIT A SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR SOLOSEC® TO THE U.S. FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF TRICHOMONIASIS IN H2 2020