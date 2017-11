Nov 7 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd

* Says U.S. FDA issues warning letter to co’s Goa and Indore sites

* Says likely delay of new product approvals from Goa, Pithampur facilities‍​‍​

* There will be no disruption of exisiting product supplies from either of these locations