July 24 (Reuters) - Lushang Property Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to invest 45.5 million yuan to set up a 91 percent stake owned property JV in Zibo city with partner

* Says its unit plans to invest 35 million yuan to set up a 70 percent stake owned property JV in Qingdao city with partners

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aNkHwS

