Feb 26 (Reuters) - Luster Industries Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 2.2 MILLION RGT; QTRLY REVENUE 49.1 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 37.2 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 5.7 MILLION RGT

* WITH CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, EXPECTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO BE SLIGHTLY AFFECTED IN NEAR TERM Source text here Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)