BRIEF-Lux Island Resorts Posts 9-Month Pretax Profit Of 509.3 Mln Rupees

April 25 (Reuters) - Lux Island Resorts Ltd:

* 9-MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2018 PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 509.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 606.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF 4.50 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.08 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* WITH RESPECT TO Q4 ENDING JUNE 2018, RESERVATIONS HELD FOR MAURITIUS RESORTS ARE BEHIND LAST YEAR BUT COMPENSATED BY GROWTH IN ADR

* SHOULD BE ABLE TO REDUCE DEFICIT IN ATTRIBUTABLE PROFIT AS AT MARCH 31, 2018 THEREBY ACHIEVING CLOSE TO FY PROFIT REPORTED LAST YEAR Source: bit.ly/2FffR6q Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)