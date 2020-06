June 11 (Reuters) - Lux Island Resorts Ltd:

* TURNOVER OF GROUP FOR NINE MONTHS REACHED RS 4.6BN, A DROP OF 6% ON LAST YEAR

* BOARD DECIDED NOT TO DECLARE DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* 9 MONTHS EBITDA DECREASED BY 12% TO RS 1.2BN

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19, CANNOT PRESENTLY ESTIMATE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THE SITUATION

