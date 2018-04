BRIEF-Lux Med Plans To Buy Shares In Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia

April 17 (Reuters) - SWISSMED CENTRUM ZDROWIA SA:

* INFORMS THAT LUX MED SP. Z O.O. AND CO MAIN SHAREHOLDER SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT ON FEB. 20

* AS PART OF LOI LUX MED TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF CO UNTIL AT LEAST END-JULY 2021

* IN EXCHANGE FOR SUPPORT LUX MED TO GET RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL ON CO SHARES OWNED BY MAIN SHAREHOLDER

* MAIN SHAREHOLDER BRUNO HANGARTNER OWNS OVER 50% OF CO VOTES

* THE PARTIES HAVE DECIDED THAT THEY WOULD AGREE IN A RELEVANT AGREEMENT ON RULES ON WHICH LUX MED WOULD BE ENTITLED TO EXERCISE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS TOWARDS THE COMPANY’S SHARES OWNED BY MAIN SHAREHOLDER

* MAIN SHAREHOLDER TO ALLOW LUX MED TO UNDERTAKE DUE DILIGENCE OF THE COMPANY WELL IN ADVANCE

* IN MARCH SWISSMED CENTRUM ZDROWIA SIGNED DEAL WITH LUX MED ON SELLING SHARES OF SPSM