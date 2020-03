BRIEF-Luxempart FY Consolidated Net Result Up At 207 Million Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - Luxempart SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT EUR 207 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS : NO IMPACT OF COVID-19 RECORDED ON 2019 RESULTS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF € 1.48 GROSS PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 5% COMPARED TO 2019

* TO DATE, NO MAJOR PROBLEMS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED THAT WOULD LEAD LUXEMPART TO SIGNIFICANTLY ADJUST THE VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO AT END OF 2019

* HOWEVER, THIS COULD BECOME NECESSARY IN 2020 WHEN IMPACT ON REVENUES, PROFITABILITY AND CASH RESERVES OF PORTFOLIO COMPANIES WILL BE MEASURED