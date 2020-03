March 27 (Reuters) - Luxempart SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF 207 MILLION EUROS

* SEES NO IMPACT OF COVID-19 RECORDED ON 2019 RESULTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MIGHT ADAPT THE VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO IN 2020 WHEN THE IMPACT ON THE INCOME, PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY RESERVES OF THE PORTFOLIO COMPANIES WILL BE QUANTIFIED

* WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF € 1.48 GROSS PER SHARE

* BENEFITS FROM A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION WITH LIQUIDITY RESERVES OF MORE THAN € 180 MILLIONS, NO DEBT AND ACCESS TO CREDIT LINES