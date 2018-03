BRIEF-Luxfer Holdings Qtrly ‍Loss Per Basic Share $0.09​

March 19 (Reuters) - Luxfer Holdings Plc:

* LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC QTRLY ‍ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23​

* LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC - ‍TOTAL REVENUE IN Q4 2017 OF $116.1M WAS 21% HIGHER COMPARED TO $96.1M IN Q4 2016​

* LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC - ‍FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 10% TO 15% FROM 2017​

* LUXFER SAYS ‍JOE BONN, NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF LUXFER, HAS INFORMED CO OF HIS DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN BY EARLY 2019​

* LUXFER - HAVE STARTED PROCESS OF RECRUITING TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS AND APPOINTING A NEW CHAIRPERSON​

* LUXFER HOLDINGS PLC - ‍INTEND TO CONVERT FROM FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER STATUS TO DOMESTIC ISSUER STATUS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: