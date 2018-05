BRIEF-Luxfer Holdings reports Q1 EPS $0.34

May 9 (Reuters) - Luxfer Holdings PLC:

* CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY REVENUE WAS $119.7 MILLION, UP 15.8 PERCENT, FROM $103.4 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017

* ON A PER-SHARE BASIS, UNADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.34 FOR Q1 OF 2018

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.38

* COMPANY IS INCREASING ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL YEAR TO EPS OF $1.20 TO $1.30 ON AN ADJUSTED, PER FULLY DILUTED BASIS

* INCREASING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL YEAR TO EPS OF $1.20 TO $1.30 ON AN ADJUSTED, PER FULLY DILUTED BASIS