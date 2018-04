April 19 (Reuters) - Luxottica:

* CEO SAYS “EXTREMELY CONFIDENT” OF RECEIVING CHINA’S GREEN LIGHT TO MERGER WITH ESSILOR IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

* CFO SAYS CONFIRMS SALES GROWTH TARGET OF 2-4 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES IN 2018

* CHAIRMAN SAYS DEAL WITH ESSILOR CAN BE WRAPPED UP BY THE END OF MAY

* CFO SAYS E-COMMERCE ACCOUNTS FOR AROUND 5 PERCENT OF REVENUE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)