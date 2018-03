March 9 (Reuters) - Luyan Pharma Co Ltd:

* SAYS ONE MAJOR SHAREHOLDER HAS UNLOADED A COMBINED 5 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY BETWEEN MARCH 7, 2017 AND MARCH 8, 2018

* SAYS THE SHAREHOLDER'S STAKE IN THE COMPANY HAS REDUCED TO 9.3 PERCENT FROM 14.3 PERCENT AFTER TRANSACTIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HjvJXb Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)