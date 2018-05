May 7 (Reuters) - Luye Pharma Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ASTRAZENECA’S RIGHTS RELATING TO SEROQUEL AND SEROQUEL XR IN CHINA AND IN OTHER TERRITORIES

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR TRANSFERRED ASSETS AND LICENSED ASSETS IS IN AGGREGATE SUM OF US$546 MILLION

* ASTRAZENECA TO TRANSFER ASSETS & GRANT A LICENCE FOR ASSETS TO UNIT IN TERRITORIES INCLUDING CHINA, BRAZIL, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: