Nov 2 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT OF 147.1 MILLION SWISS FRANCS (30 SEPTEMBER 2017: 148.9 MILLION FRANCS)

* FORECAST FOR ANNUAL PROFIT FOR 2018 CONFIRMED: IN THE ORDER OF MAGNITUDE OF 2017