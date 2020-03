March 13 (Reuters) - LUZERNER KANTONALBANK AG:

* FY GROUP PROFIT AT CHF 204.9 MILLION VERSUS CHF 200.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INSTEAD OF DISTRIBUTING DIVIDEND, PROPOSES NOMINAL VALUE REDUCTION OF CHF 12.50 PER LUKB REGISTERED SHARE

* FY NET INCOME FROM INTEREST OPERATIONS AT CHF 348.6 MILLION VERSUS CHF 337.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2TZuXGJ Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)