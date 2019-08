Aug 20 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG:

* H1 NET PROFIT AT CHF 100.5 MILLION (PLUS 0.7%)

* TARGET FOR 2019 INCREASED: CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT BETWEEN 199 AND 205 MILLION CHF

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME AT 174.5 CHF MILLION VERSUS CHF 166.2 MILLION YEAR AGO