Luzerner Kantonalbank AG:

* ISSUES A 0.350% BOND FOR 475 MILLION SWISS FRANCS WITH A REOPENING CLAUSE

* ISSUE PRICE IS 100.02% AND THE TERM IS FIXED FOR NINE YEARS

SUBSCRIPTION DEADLINE IS JANUARY 31, 2018