Jan 27 (Reuters) - LUZERNER KANTONALBANK AG:

* STOCK TO BE LISTED ON SWISS SIX EXCHANGE

* ISSUES A 0,000% BOND FOR CHF 275 MILLION WITH A REOPENING CLAUSE

* ISSUE PRICE IS 102.04% AND THE TERM IS FIXED FOR EIGHT AND A HALF YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)