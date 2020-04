April 7 (Reuters) - LUZERNER KANTONALBANK AG:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AT CHF 46.9 MILLION

* EXPECTS COVID-19 TO INFLUENCE DEVELOPMENT OF FUTURE EARNINGS FOR 2020

* EXPECTS 2020 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT BETWEEN CHF 187 MILLION AND CHF 205 MILLION