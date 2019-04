April 12 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF CHF 50.7 MILLION, UP 0.6%

* OUTLOOK 2019: CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN THE RANGE OF BETWEEN CHF 195 AND 203 MILLION

* AT CHF 86.7 MILLION, Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME WAS CHF 4.7 MILLION OR 5.8% HIGHER THAN YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2019: NET INTEREST INCOME BETWEEN CHF 338 TO 345 MILLION