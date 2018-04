April 13 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG:

* Q1 NET PROFIT: 50.4 MILLION SWISS FRANCS, 6.7% ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* TARGET FOR CONSOLIDATED PROFIT FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT AROUND 198 MILLION FRANCS

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME AT CHF 81.9 MILLION, DOWN 1.8%

* Q1 NET COMMISSION INCOME INCREASED BY 2.3 MILLION FRANCS TO 23.4 MILLION FRANCS Source text - bit.ly/2Hhx449 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)